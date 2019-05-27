|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|York
|11
|18
|.379
|7½
|Lancaster
|11
|18
|.379
|7½
|Southern Maryland
|7
|23
|.233
|12
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Somerset
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|High Point
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|New Britain
|14
|13
|.519
|4
___
High Point 7, Southern Maryland 1
Long Island 3, Lancaster 2
Sugar Land 7, Somerset 6
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
York at New Britain, 10:35 a.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
