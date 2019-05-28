Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 28, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 20 12 .625
York 11 18 .379
Lancaster 11 18 .379
Southern Maryland 7 23 .233 12
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 20 11 .645
Somerset 18 12 .600
High Point 18 12 .600
New Britain 14 13 .519 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

York at New Britain, 10:35 a.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

