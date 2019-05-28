At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 21 12 .636 — York 11 18 .379 8 Lancaster 11 19 .367 8½ Southern Maryland 7 24 .226 13 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 21 11 .656 — High Point 19 12 .613 1½ Somerset 18 13 .581 2½ New Britain 14 13 .519 4½

___

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 14, Southern Maryland 5

Long Island 4, Lancaster 2

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Sugar Land 8, Somerset 3

Wednesday’s Games

York at New Britain, 10:35 a.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.