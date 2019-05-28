Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

May 28, 2019 11:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 21 12 .636
York 11 19 .367
Lancaster 11 19 .367
Southern Maryland 7 24 .226 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 21 11 .656
High Point 19 12 .613
Somerset 18 13 .581
New Britain 15 13 .536 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 14, Southern Maryland 5

Long Island 4, Lancaster 2

New Britain 8, York 4

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Sugar Land 8, Somerset 3

Wednesday’s Games

York at New Britain, 10:35 a.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.