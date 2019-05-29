|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Lancaster
|11
|19
|.367
|8½
|York
|11
|21
|.344
|9½
|Southern Maryland
|7
|24
|.226
|13
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|High Point
|19
|12
|.613
|1½
|Somerset
|18
|13
|.581
|2½
|New Britain
|17
|13
|.567
|3
___
New Britain 6, York 0
New Britain 8, York 6
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, ppd.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.
