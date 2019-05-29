At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 21 12 .636 — Lancaster 11 19 .367 8½ York 11 21 .344 9½ Southern Maryland 7 24 .226 13 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 21 11 .656 — High Point 19 12 .613 1½ Somerset 18 13 .581 2½ New Britain 17 13 .567 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain 6, York 0

New Britain 8, York 6

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Lancaster at Long Island, ppd.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.