|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Lancaster
|11
|19
|.367
|8
|York
|11
|21
|.344
|9
|Southern Maryland
|8
|24
|.250
|12
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|High Point
|19
|13
|.594
|2
|Somerset
|19
|13
|.594
|2
|New Britain
|17
|13
|.567
|3
Lancaster at Long Island, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
