At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 21 13 .618 — Lancaster 11 19 .367 8 York 11 21 .344 9 Southern Maryland 8 24 .250 12 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 21 11 .656 — High Point 19 13 .594 2 Somerset 19 13 .594 2 New Britain 17 13 .567 3

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, Game 2, TBD

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

