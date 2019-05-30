Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 30, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 21 13 .618
Lancaster 11 19 .367 8
York 11 22 .333
Southern Maryland 9 24 .273 11½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 21 11 .656
Somerset 19 13 .594 2
New Britain 18 13 .581
High Point 19 14 .576

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, ppd.

Lancaster at Long Island, ppd.

Southern Maryland 4, High Point 3, 8 innings

New Britain 3, York 0, 6 innings

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

