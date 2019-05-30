|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Lancaster
|11
|19
|.367
|7½
|York
|11
|22
|.333
|9
|Southern Maryland
|9
|24
|.273
|11
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Somerset
|20
|13
|.606
|1½
|New Britain
|18
|13
|.581
|2½
|High Point
|19
|14
|.576
|2½
___
Lancaster at Long Island, ppd.
Southern Maryland 4, High Point 3, 8 innings
New Britain 3, York 0, 6 innings
Somerset 6, Sugar Land 3
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
