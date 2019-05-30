At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 21 14 .600 — Lancaster 11 19 .367 7½ York 11 22 .333 9 Southern Maryland 9 24 .273 11 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 21 11 .656 — Somerset 20 13 .606 1½ New Britain 18 13 .581 2½ High Point 19 14 .576 2½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, ppd.

Southern Maryland 4, High Point 3, 8 innings

New Britain 3, York 0, 6 innings

Somerset 6, Sugar Land 3

Friday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

