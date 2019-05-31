Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 31, 2019 11:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 22 14 .611
Lancaster 11 20 .355
York 11 23 .324 10
Southern Maryland 10 24 .294 11
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 22 11 .667
New Britain 19 13 .594
Somerset 20 14 .588
High Point 19 15 .559

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island 6, York 2

New Britain 8, High Point 6

Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 2

Sugar Land 4, Somerset 3

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at York, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 2 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

