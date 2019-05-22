Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open Results

May 22, 2019 3:28 pm
 
Wednesday
At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives
Geneva
Purse: $584,900 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Marton Fucsovics (4), Hungary, 6-4, 6-2.

Radu Albot (5), Moldova, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Cristian Garin (3), Chile, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-0, 6-3.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Stan Wawrinka (2), Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Hsieh Cheng-peng, Taiwan, and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

Quarterfinals

Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Federico Delbonis and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, walkover.

Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, walkover.

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

