ATP Tour Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open Results

|Wednesday
|At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives
|Geneva
|Purse: $584,900 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Marton Fucsovics (4), Hungary, 6-4, 6-2.
Radu Albot (5), Moldova, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-4.
Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Cristian Garin (3), Chile, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 6-3.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-0, 6-3.
Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Stan Wawrinka (2), Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Hsieh Cheng-peng, Taiwan, and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.
Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Federico Delbonis and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, walkover.
Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, walkover.
Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
