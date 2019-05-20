Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open Results

May 20, 2019 3:25 pm
 
Monday
At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives
Geneva
Purse: $584,900 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Andreas Seppi (8), Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Radu Albot (5), Moldova, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3).

Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 7-5, 7-5.

