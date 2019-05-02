ATP Tour BMW Open Results

Thursday At MTTC Iphitos Munich Purse: $584,200 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Karen Khachanov (2),Russia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Guido Pella (7), Argentina, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Roberto Bautista Agut (4), Spain, def. Rudolf Molleker, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak (2), New Zealand, 6-2, 6-4.

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Ken and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

