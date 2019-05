By The Associated Press

Saturday At MTTC Iphitos Munich Purse: $584,200 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles Semifinals

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 6-3, 5-7, 11-9.

