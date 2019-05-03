Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Millenium Estoril Open Results

May 3, 2019 6:15 pm
 
Friday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: $584,200 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, def. Joao Domingues, Portugal, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

David Goffin (4), Belgium, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Gael Monfils (3), France, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Doubles
Semifinals

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Gerard Granollers and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

