ATP Tour Millenium Estoril Open Results

May 4, 2019 3:11 pm
 
Saturday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: $584,200 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, def. David Goffin (4), Belgium, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles
Semifinals

Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof (4), Netherlands, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

