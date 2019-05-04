ATP Tour Millenium Estoril Open Results

Saturday At Clube de Tenis do Estoril Estoril, Portugal Purse: $584,200 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, def. David Goffin (4), Belgium, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof (4), Netherlands, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.