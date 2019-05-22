ATP Tour Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Results

Wednesday At Parc de la Tete d’Or Lyon, France Purse: $584,900 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Richard Gasquet (6), France, walkover.

Roberto Bautista Agut (2), Spain, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Nikoloz Basilashvili (1), Georgia, def. Tristan Lamasine, France, 7-5, 7-5.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Leander Paes, India, and Benoit Paire, France, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (1), New Zealand, walkover.

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara (4), Britain, def. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, 6-4, 6-1.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (2), France, def. Guillermo Duran and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

