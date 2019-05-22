Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Results

May 22, 2019 3:05 pm
 
Wednesday
At Parc de la Tete d’Or
Lyon, France
Purse: $584,900 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Richard Gasquet (6), France, walkover.

Roberto Bautista Agut (2), Spain, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Nikoloz Basilashvili (1), Georgia, def. Tristan Lamasine, France, 7-5, 7-5.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Leander Paes, India, and Benoit Paire, France, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (1), New Zealand, walkover.

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara (4), Britain, def. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, 6-4, 6-1.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (2), France, def. Guillermo Duran and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

