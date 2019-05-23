Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Results

May 23, 2019 2:51 pm
 
Thursday
At Parc de la Tete d’Or
Lyon, France
Purse: $584,900 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (2), Spain, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Nikoloz Basilashvili (1), Georgia, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (4), Canada, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Ken and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Leander Paes, India, and Benoit Paire, France, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

