ATP Tour Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Results

Friday At Parc de la Tete d’Or Lyon, France Purse: $584,900 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Benoit Paire, France, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (4), Canada, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (1), Georgia, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Doubles Semifinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (2), France, def. Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara (4), Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.