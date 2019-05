By The Associated Press

Saturday At Parc de la Tete d’Or Lyon, France Purse: $584,900 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Championship

Benoit Paire, France def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (4), Canada, 6-4, 6-3

Doubles Championship

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (2), France def. Ken and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, 6-4, 6-3

