ATP Tour Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Results

May 20, 2019 3:26 pm
 
Monday
At Parc de la Tete d¤Or
Lyon, France
Purse: $584,900 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-1, 6-3.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (7), France, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Steven Diez, Canada, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-4, 4-1 retired.

Tristan Lamasine, France, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Richard Gasquet (6), France, def. Maxime Janvier, France, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Doubles
First Round

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Ken and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

Leander Paes, India, and Benoit Paire, France, def. Ugo Humbert and Tristan Lamasine, France, 6-3, 6-3.

