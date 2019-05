ATP World Tour/WTA Mutua Madrid Open Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday At Caja Magica Madrid, Spain Purse: ATP, $7.32 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $7.02 million (Premier) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Men Semifinals

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (8), Greece, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Women Championship

Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, def. Simona Halep (3), Romania, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Men Semifinals

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.

Women Championship

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (5), Czech Republic, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (6), China, 6-3, 6-1.

