The Associated Press
 
Attacker Tyler Boyd switches to US from New Zealand

May 18, 2019 1:11 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — New Zealand-born forward and winger Tyler Boyd has been approved by FIFA to switch affiliation to the United States.

The 24-year-old Boyd has five goals and four assists in 13 games during the second half of this season for Ankaragucu in Turkey’s top division. He was on loan from Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes.

He played for New Zealand at the 2013 Under-20 World Cup. Boyd made his debut New Zealand’s senior national team at Japan in 2014 and has played six international matches, all exhibitions.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Saturday that soccer’s international governing body approved Boyd’s application.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

