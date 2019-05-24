Listen Live Sports

Auger-Aliassime to meet Paire in Lyon final

May 24, 2019 4:34 pm
 
LYON, France (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime will seek a first ATP title against local favorite Benoit Paire in the Lyon Open final.

Auger-Aliassime defeated top-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the semifinals of the clay-court event on Friday.

The 18-year-old Canadian has good memories of Lyon, where he has won a challenger tournament twice in the past two years.

“I came here because I thought maybe something good could happen,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I felt good two years in a row in this city and here I am in the final, still haven’t lost in this city, so it feels pretty good.”

Paire hit 10 aces and dropped just one point on his first serve to beat American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2.

