Avalanche-Sharks Sum

|Colorado
|0
|1
|0—1
|San Jose
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Colorado, Jost 1, 17:01. 2, San Jose, Hertl 7 (Couture, E.Karlsson), 19:40 (pp).
Third Period_3, San Jose, Hertl 8 (Donskoi, Vlasic), 6:26.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 6-9-7_22. San Jose 12-17-10_39.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3; San Jose 1 of 5.
Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 6-4 (39 shots-37 saves). San Jose, Jones 7-4 (22-21).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:25.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.