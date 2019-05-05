Listen Live Sports

Avalanche-Sharks Sum

May 5, 2019 12:41 am
 
< a min read
Colorado 0 1 0—1
San Jose 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Colorado, Jost 1, 17:01. 2, San Jose, Hertl 7 (Couture, E.Karlsson), 19:40 (pp).

Third Period_3, San Jose, Hertl 8 (Donskoi, Vlasic), 6:26.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 6-9-7_22. San Jose 12-17-10_39.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3; San Jose 1 of 5.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 6-4 (39 shots-37 saves). San Jose, Jones 7-4 (22-21).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:25.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.

