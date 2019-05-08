Avalanche-Sharks Sum

Colorado 1 0 1—2 San Jose 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Pavelski 3 (Burns, Hertl), 5:57. 2, San Jose, Hertl 9 (Kane, Pavelski), 11:35. 3, Colorado, Rantanen 6 (Landeskog, Girard), 19:53.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Donskoi 1 (M.Karlsson, Burns), 12:37.

Third Period_5, Colorado, Jost 3 (Wilson, Kerfoot), 0:51.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 9-5-15_29. San Jose 12-13-2_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 7-5 (27 shots-24 saves). San Jose, Jones 8-5 (29-27).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:23.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.