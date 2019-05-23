Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Backers of more info on Ohio State doctor abuse win a round

May 23, 2019 2:01 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Medical Board of Ohio has taken a step toward possibly making more information public from its old investigation involving an Ohio State University team doctor who sexually abused students for decades.

Details about the board investigation involving the late Dr. Richard Strauss have remained confidential under state law. But that might change if the parties involved waive their confidentiality.

The board voted Thursday to do so. If the original party that made the complaint and patients and witnesses who were also involved do the same, investigation details could become public.

The board and the university support the idea. But they haven’t disclosed the scope and significance of the confidential information or how many people were involved in the investigation in the mid-1990s, toward the end of Strauss’ career at Ohio State.

