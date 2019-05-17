Baez takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Nationals

Chicago Cubs (25-16, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (18-25, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (3-0, 3.08 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (3-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago’s Baez puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Nationals.

The Cubs are 10-10 on the road. Chicago has slugged .447, good for fourth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with a .608 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 11 home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 24 RBIs and is batting .228. Howie Kendrick is 6-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Baez leads the Cubs with 55 hits and is batting .322. Kris Bryant is 14-for-39 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

