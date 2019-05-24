Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

May 24, 2019 3:07 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Baltimore Orioles (15-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-26, fourth in the AL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Rockies are 9-11 on their home turf. Colorado has hit 61 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the club with 11, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The Orioles are 9-16 in road games. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Hanser Alberto leads the team with a average of .316. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 28 extra base hits and is batting .300. Daniel Murphy is 5-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 10 home runs and is batting .235. Trey Mancini is 10-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 1-9, .229 batting average, 7.22 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (left knee chondral defect), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.