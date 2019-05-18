Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore to visit Cleveland Saturday

May 18, 2019 3:10 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Baltimore Orioles (15-29, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (23-20, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Dwight Smith Jr. and the Orioles will take on Cleveland at Progressive Field.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The Indians are 12-8 on their home turf. Cleveland is slugging .355 as a unit. Jordan Luplow leads the club with a .500 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Orioles are 9-14 on the road. Baltimore has hit 46 home runs this season, last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the club with eight, averaging one every 18.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 41 hits and is batting .273. Jason Kipnis is 10-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Mancini leads the Orioles with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .576. Villar is 7-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.