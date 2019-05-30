Belgian Knockout Leading Scores

|Thursday
|At Rinkven International Golf Club
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Purse: $1.12 million
|Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71 (36-35)
|First Round
The top 32 from each section after two rounds of stroke play qualify for weekend knockout stages.
|Section A
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|33-32—65
|Chris Paisley, England
|32-33—65
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|35-31—66
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|35-31—66
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|33-34—67
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|35-32—67
|Oliver Wilson, England
|32-35—67
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|35-32—67
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|36-32—68
|Oliver Fisher, England
|33-35—68
|Kevin Hesbois, Belgium
|33-35—68
|Adam Bland, Australia
|36-33—69
|Stanislav Matus, Czech Republic
|34-35—69
|Deyen Lawson, Australia
|33-36—69
|Darius van Driel, Netherlands
|35-34—69
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|35-34—69
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|35-34—69
|Grégory Havret, France
|34-35—69
|Antoine Rozner, France
|35-34—69
|Section B
|Anton Karlsson, Sweden
|33-30—63
|Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño, Spain
|33-32—65
|Lorenzo Gagli, Italy
|35-31—66
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|32-34—66
|David Horsey, England
|32-34—66
|Robert McIntyre, Scotland
|33-33—66
|Adrien Saddier, France
|34-33—67
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|34-33—67
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|34-33—67
|Ashley Chesters, England
|34-34—68
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway
|32-36—68
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|35-33—68
|Stuart Manley, Wales
|35-34—69
|Bernd Ritthammer, Germany
|35-34—69
|Rikard Karlberg, Sweden
|36-33—69
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|34-35—69
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|36-33—69
|John Catlin, United States
|35-34—69
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|35-34—69
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.