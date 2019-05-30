Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Belgian Knockout Leading Scores

May 30, 2019 1:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At Rinkven International Golf Club
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: $1.12 million
Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71 (36-35)
First Round

The top 32 from each section after two rounds of stroke play qualify for weekend knockout stages.

Section A
Dean Burmester, South Africa 33-32—65
Chris Paisley, England 32-33—65
Espen Kofstad, Norway 35-31—66
JC Ritchie, South Africa 35-31—66
Sihwan Kim, United States 33-34—67
Jeff Winther, Denmark 35-32—67
Oliver Wilson, England 32-35—67
Thomas Detry, Belgium 35-32—67
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 36-32—68
Oliver Fisher, England 33-35—68
Kevin Hesbois, Belgium 33-35—68
Adam Bland, Australia 36-33—69
Stanislav Matus, Czech Republic 34-35—69
Deyen Lawson, Australia 33-36—69
Darius van Driel, Netherlands 35-34—69
Jake McLeod, Australia 35-34—69
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 35-34—69
Grégory Havret, France 34-35—69
Antoine Rozner, France 35-34—69
Section B
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 33-30—63
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño, Spain 33-32—65
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 35-31—66
Justin Walters, South Africa 32-34—66
David Horsey, England 32-34—66
Robert McIntyre, Scotland 33-33—66
Adrien Saddier, France 34-33—67
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 34-33—67
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 34-33—67
Ashley Chesters, England 34-34—68
Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway 32-36—68
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 35-33—68
Stuart Manley, Wales 35-34—69
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 35-34—69
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 36-33—69
Gavin Green, Malaysia 34-35—69
Hugo Leon, Chile 36-33—69
John Catlin, United States 35-34—69
David Drysdale, Scotland 35-34—69

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.