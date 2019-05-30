Belgian Knockout Leading Scores

Thursday At Rinkven International Golf Club Antwerp, Belgium Purse: $1.12 million Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71 (36-35) First Round

The top 32 from each section after two rounds of stroke play qualify for weekend knockout stages.

Section A Dean Burmester, South Africa 33-32—65 Chris Paisley, England 32-33—65 Espen Kofstad, Norway 35-31—66 JC Ritchie, South Africa 35-31—66 Sihwan Kim, United States 33-34—67 Jeff Winther, Denmark 35-32—67 Oliver Wilson, England 32-35—67 Thomas Detry, Belgium 35-32—67 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 36-32—68 Oliver Fisher, England 33-35—68 Kevin Hesbois, Belgium 33-35—68 Adam Bland, Australia 36-33—69 Stanislav Matus, Czech Republic 34-35—69 Deyen Lawson, Australia 33-36—69 Darius van Driel, Netherlands 35-34—69 Jake McLeod, Australia 35-34—69 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 35-34—69 Grégory Havret, France 34-35—69 Antoine Rozner, France 35-34—69 Section B Anton Karlsson, Sweden 33-30—63 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño, Spain 33-32—65 Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 35-31—66 Justin Walters, South Africa 32-34—66 David Horsey, England 32-34—66 Robert McIntyre, Scotland 33-33—66 Adrien Saddier, France 34-33—67 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 34-33—67 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 34-33—67 Ashley Chesters, England 34-34—68 Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway 32-36—68 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 35-33—68 Stuart Manley, Wales 35-34—69 Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 35-34—69 Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 36-33—69 Gavin Green, Malaysia 34-35—69 Hugo Leon, Chile 36-33—69 John Catlin, United States 35-34—69 David Drysdale, Scotland 35-34—69

