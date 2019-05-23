Listen Live Sports

Bengals guard Redmond suspended 4 games by league

May 23, 2019 4:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has suspended Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Redmond for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Redmond is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games before sitting out the first month of the regular-season schedule.

Redmond started 15 games last season, his second in the NFL, at right guard. He played in five games, with no starts, the previous year.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016, Redmond failed to make the Cincinnati roster. He was re-signed in 2017.

