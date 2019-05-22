Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bills claim tackle Wesley off waivers; sign tight end Deane

May 22, 2019 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have claimed offensive tackle De’Ondre Wesley off waivers and also signed tight end Mik’Quan Deane.

Wesley was claimed Wednesday a day after being released by the Indianapolis Colts. He rejoins the Bills after spending parts of the past two seasons on the team’s practice squad.

The 26-year-old Wesley initially broke into the NFL with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and appeared in six games that season.

Deane is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Western Kentucky who was released by Seattle earlier this month. He joins Buffalo with projected starter Tyler Kroft out indefinitely after breaking his foot in practice Monday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Bills freed up room on their roster by releasing offensive lineman Blake Hance and safety Abraham Wallace.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.