Bills TE Tyler Kroft out indefinitely with broken foot

May 21, 2019 12:38 pm
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft is out indefinitely with a broken foot and will need surgery.

Bills coach Sean McDermott says he was injured at practice on Monday. He’s among four of Buffalo’s top free-agent signings who are sidelined because of injuries.

The 26-year-old Kroft signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract after playing four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals. There were expectations of Kroft becoming Buffalo’s top tight end after the Bills released former starter Charles Clay this spring.

McDermott declined to elaborate on Kroft’s timetable to return.

The injury is to the same foot that caused Kroft to miss 11 games last season, when he also suffered a broken bone in his foot. He finished the year with just four receptions for 36 yards.

A third-round pick in 2015 out of Rutgers, Kroft has 67 career receptions for 661 yards and eight touchdowns.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

