Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 1, Rangers 0, 12 innings,

May 4, 2019 12:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 4 0 2 0 Choo dh 5 0 1 0
Galvis ss 5 0 2 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 6 0 2 0 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0
Smoak dh 5 0 0 0 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0
Grrr Jr 3b 5 0 1 0 Gallo lf 3 0 1 0
Tellez 1b 5 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 5 0 0 0
Drury rf 5 1 2 0 Da.Sntn 1b 4 0 0 0
T.Hrnan lf 5 0 1 0 Mathis c 2 0 0 0
Maile c 3 0 0 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0
McKnney ph 0 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 0 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 43 1 11 0 Totals 38 0 4 0
Toronto 000 000 000 001—1
Texas 000 000 000 000—0

E_Jurado (1), Gallo (1). DP_Toronto 1, Texas 2. LOB_Toronto 12, Texas 7. 2B_Galvis (5), Andrus (8). S_Sogard (2), D.Jansen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton 7 1 0 0 2 5
Mayza 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Biagini 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 1 0 0 2 1
Hudson W,2-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Giles S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 3
Texas
Minor 8 7 0 0 2 9
Martin 1 2 0 0 0 3
Kelley 1 0 0 0 1 1
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jurado L,0-1 1 2 1 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_4:00. A_26,179 (49,115).

Advertisement

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.