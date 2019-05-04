Blue Jays 1, Rangers 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.380
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Grichuk cf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Smoak dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.252
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Drury rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|b-McKinney ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Totals
|43
|1
|11
|0
|4
|14
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.324
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.129
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|a-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Kiner-Falefa c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Totals
|38
|0
|4
|0
|5
|12
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|001—1
|11
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|2
a-struck out for Mathis in the 8th. b-walked for Maile in the 10th.
E_Gallo (1), Jurado (1). LOB_Toronto 12, Texas 7. 2B_Galvis (5), Andrus (8). S_Sogard, Jansen.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 7 (Grichuk, Smoak 3, Guerrero Jr. 2, Hernandez); Texas 5 (Mazara 2, Pence, Kiner-Falefa 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 11; Texas 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Galvis, Cabrera, Mazara. LIDP_Hernandez, Choo. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Tellez); Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Santana), (Cabrera, Santana).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|102
|4.08
|Mayza
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.61
|Biagini
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.93
|Tepera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|5.68
|Hudson, W, 2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.68
|Giles, S, 8-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.76
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|8
|7
|0
|0
|2
|9
|116
|2.40
|C.Martin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.65
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.38
|B.Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
|Jurado, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|34
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_4:00. A_26,179 (49,115).
