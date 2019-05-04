Blue Jays 1, Rangers 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .380 Galvis ss 5 0 2 0 1 1 .291 Grichuk cf 6 0 2 0 0 2 .258 Smoak dh 5 0 0 0 1 3 .252 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .174 Tellez 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .247 Drury rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .221 Hernandez lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .202 Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .135 b-McKinney ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .216 Jansen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Totals 43 1 11 0 4 14

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .324 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .129 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .342 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Gallo lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .266 Cabrera 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .333 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .154 a-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Kiner-Falefa c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Totals 38 0 4 0 5 12

Toronto 000 000 000 001—1 11 0 Texas 000 000 000 000—0 4 2

a-struck out for Mathis in the 8th. b-walked for Maile in the 10th.

E_Gallo (1), Jurado (1). LOB_Toronto 12, Texas 7. 2B_Galvis (5), Andrus (8). S_Sogard, Jansen.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 7 (Grichuk, Smoak 3, Guerrero Jr. 2, Hernandez); Texas 5 (Mazara 2, Pence, Kiner-Falefa 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 11; Texas 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Galvis, Cabrera, Mazara. LIDP_Hernandez, Choo. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Tellez); Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Santana), (Cabrera, Santana).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton 7 1 0 0 2 5 102 4.08 Mayza 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.61 Biagini 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.93 Tepera 1 1 0 0 2 1 15 5.68 Hudson, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 3.68 Giles, S, 8-9 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.76 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor 8 7 0 0 2 9 116 2.40 C.Martin 1 2 0 0 0 3 22 3.65 Kelley 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 1.38 B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.86 Jurado, L, 0-1 1 2 1 0 1 1 34 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_4:00. A_26,179 (49,115).

