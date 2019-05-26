Blue Jays 10, Padres 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Hosmer dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|France 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Allen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|35
|1
|10
|1
|1
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Smoak 1b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.224
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Drury rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Totals
|40
|10
|17
|10
|1
|10
|San Diego
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|10
|0
|Toronto
|010
|240
|03x—10
|17
|0
LOB_San Diego 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Allen (1), Sogard (6), Guerrero Jr. (3), Gurriel Jr. (5). HR_Myers (10), off Stroman; Gurriel Jr. (3), off Wisler; Biggio (1), off Wisler; Smoak (10), off Perdomo; Smoak (11), off Warren. RBIs_Myers (20), Smoak 5 (30), Gurriel Jr. 2 (11), Biggio 2 (2), Drury (15). SB_Margot (5).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Garcia, Naylor, Myers, Allen); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Galvis 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Toronto 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. LIDP_Margot. GIDP_Smoak.
DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Machado, Myers); Toronto 1 (Biggio).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Erlin, L, 0-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|41
|3.70
|Wisler
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|33
|4.05
|Perdomo
|3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|57
|6.30
|Warren
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|34
|5.06
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, W, 3-6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|89
|2.74
|Hudson
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.01
|Biagini
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|3.33
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.25
Hudson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 2-0. WP_Warren.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:08. A_24,462 (53,506).
