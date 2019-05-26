Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 10, Padres 1

May 26, 2019 4:39 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262
Naylor rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Machado ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Hosmer dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .296
Renfroe lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255
Myers 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .233
France 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .237
Allen c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .158
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Totals 35 1 10 1 1 7
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .272
Guerrero Jr. dh 5 1 3 0 0 1 .242
Smoak 1b 5 2 2 5 0 0 .224
Grichuk cf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .237
Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .263
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 3 4 2 0 0 .260
Biggio 2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .300
Drury rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .217
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .172
Totals 40 10 17 10 1 10
San Diego 000 010 000— 1 10 0
Toronto 010 240 03x—10 17 0

LOB_San Diego 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Allen (1), Sogard (6), Guerrero Jr. (3), Gurriel Jr. (5). HR_Myers (10), off Stroman; Gurriel Jr. (3), off Wisler; Biggio (1), off Wisler; Smoak (10), off Perdomo; Smoak (11), off Warren. RBIs_Myers (20), Smoak 5 (30), Gurriel Jr. 2 (11), Biggio 2 (2), Drury (15). SB_Margot (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Garcia, Naylor, Myers, Allen); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Galvis 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Toronto 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. LIDP_Margot. GIDP_Smoak.

DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Machado, Myers); Toronto 1 (Biggio).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Erlin, L, 0-1 2 3 1 1 1 2 41 3.70
Wisler 2 3 2 2 0 2 33 4.05
Perdomo 3 7 4 4 0 4 57 6.30
Warren 1 4 3 3 0 2 34 5.06
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, W, 3-6 5 5 1 1 1 2 89 2.74
Hudson 1 3 0 0 0 1 27 4.01
Biagini 2 2 0 0 0 2 27 3.33
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.25

Hudson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 2-0. WP_Warren.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:08. A_24,462 (53,506).

