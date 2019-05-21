Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 3

May 21, 2019 10:44 pm
 
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0 Jo.Dvis cf 5 0 1 0
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 5 2 2 0
Mreland dh 4 1 1 1 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 5 2 2 5
Devers 3b 3 1 2 1 Grichuk rf 4 2 2 1
Chavis 2b 3 0 0 0 Galvis ss 2 2 1 0
C.Vazqz c 4 0 0 0 McKnney lf 3 1 0 0
Brdly J cf 4 1 2 1 D.Jnsen c 4 0 1 1
Pearce 1b 2 0 1 0 Drury 2b 3 0 2 3
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 34 10 11 10
Boston 000 001 020— 3
Toronto 000 332 20x—10

E_Guerrero Jr. (4). DP_Boston 1, Toronto 3. LOB_Boston 10, Toronto 6. 2B_Drury (8). HR_Moreland (13), Devers (5), Bradley Jr. (2), Tellez 2 (8), Grichuk (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodriguez L,4-3 5 6 6 6 3 5
Thornburg 1 2 2 2 2 3
Brewer 2 3 2 2 0 2
Toronto
Stroman W,2-6 6 5 1 1 6 4
Mayza 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Biagini 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Gaviglio 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3

Stroman pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Thornburg (Smoak). WP_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:17. A_14,407 (53,506).

