The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blue Jays 10, White Sox 2

May 17, 2019 11:42 pm
 
Toronto Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 5 1 2 1 L.Grcia cf 4 0 0 1
Grrr Jr 3b 4 2 1 2 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 1
R.Urena ph-3b 1 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 2 2 1 1 Y.Alnso dh 4 0 0 0
Tellez dh 5 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 5 1 2 0 Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0
Galvis ss 5 1 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 0
Drury rf 4 1 1 1 Y.Sanch 2b 2 1 1 0
McKnney lf 5 1 4 1 Tilson rf 4 0 1 0
D.Jnsen c 4 1 2 2
Totals 40 10 15 9 Totals 32 2 6 2
Toronto 124 210 000—10
Chicago 002 000 000— 2

E_Tilson (1). DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Sogard (5), Drury (7), McKinney 2 (11). HR_Guerrero Jr. (3), Smoak (6), D.Jansen (1). SF_Drury (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Sanchez 3 3 2 2 2 4
Gaviglio W,3-0 3 1 0 0 1 1
Guerra S,1-1 3 2 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Nova L,2-4 3 8 9 8 4 1
Minaya 2 2 1 1 1 3
Osich 2 2 0 0 0 0
Bummer 1 1 0 0 1 0
Burr 1 2 0 0 0 3

Nova pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

Aa.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Sanchez (McCann). WP_Sanchez, Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:14. A_17,078 (40,615).

