Blue Jays 10, White Sox 2

|Toronto
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|R.Urena ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Y.Alnso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Drury rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Sanch 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|McKnney lf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Tilson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|40
|10
|15
|9
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Toronto
|124
|210
|000—10
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000—
|2
E_Tilson (1). DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Sogard (5), Drury (7), McKinney 2 (11). HR_Guerrero Jr. (3), Smoak (6), D.Jansen (1). SF_Drury (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Sanchez
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Gaviglio W,3-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guerra S,1-1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Nova L,2-4
|3
|8
|9
|8
|4
|1
|Minaya
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Osich
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Burr
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Nova pitched to 3 batters in the 4th
Aa.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Sanchez (McCann). WP_Sanchez, Minaya.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:14. A_17,078 (40,615).
