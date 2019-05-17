Blue Jays 10, White Sox 2

Toronto Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Sogard 2b 5 1 2 1 L.Grcia cf 4 0 0 1 Grrr Jr 3b 4 2 1 2 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 1 R.Urena ph-3b 1 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 2 2 1 1 Y.Alnso dh 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 5 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 5 1 2 0 Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0 Galvis ss 5 1 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 0 Drury rf 4 1 1 1 Y.Sanch 2b 2 1 1 0 McKnney lf 5 1 4 1 Tilson rf 4 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 4 1 2 2 Totals 40 10 15 9 Totals 32 2 6 2

Toronto 124 210 000—10 Chicago 002 000 000— 2

E_Tilson (1). DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Sogard (5), Drury (7), McKinney 2 (11). HR_Guerrero Jr. (3), Smoak (6), D.Jansen (1). SF_Drury (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Sanchez 3 3 2 2 2 4 Gaviglio W,3-0 3 1 0 0 1 1 Guerra S,1-1 3 2 0 0 0 2 Chicago Nova L,2-4 3 8 9 8 4 1 Minaya 2 2 1 1 1 3 Osich 2 2 0 0 0 0 Bummer 1 1 0 0 1 0 Burr 1 2 0 0 0 3

Nova pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

Aa.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Sanchez (McCann). WP_Sanchez, Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:14. A_17,078 (40,615).

