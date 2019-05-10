Blue Jays 4, White Sox 3

Chicago Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia 2b 4 0 0 1 Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 4 0 1 1 Smoak 1b 0 1 0 0 Y.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 3 1 1 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 3 Dlmnico lf 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 2 2 1 T.Hrnan lf 2 1 1 1 Tilson cf 4 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 0 0 Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 Jo.Dvis cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 28 4 5 4

Chicago 100 010 100—3 Toronto 310 000 00x—4

DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Moncada (9), J.Abreu (11), Tellez (5), Galvis (7). HR_Ti.Anderson (7), Grichuk (6), T.Hernandez (3). SB_Moncada 2 (4). S_Cordell (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Covey L,0-2 4 2-3 3 4 4 5 3 Osich 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Burr 1 1 0 0 1 2 Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 0 Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 1 Pannone 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Gaviglio 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 Mayza H,6 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Tepera H,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Biagini W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Giles S,9-10 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Osich.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

Advertisement

T_3:08. A_20,402 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.