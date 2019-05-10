Blue Jays 4, White Sox 3

|Chicago
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Cstll c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|T.Hrnan lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Tilson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|Chicago
|100
|010
|100—3
|Toronto
|310
|000
|00x—4
DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Moncada (9), J.Abreu (11), Tellez (5), Galvis (7). HR_Ti.Anderson (7), Grichuk (6), T.Hernandez (3). SB_Moncada 2 (4). S_Cordell (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Covey L,0-2
|4
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Osich
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Marshall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Hudson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pannone
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gaviglio
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Mayza H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tepera H,2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Biagini W,2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles S,9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Osich.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:08. A_20,402 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.