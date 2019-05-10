Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 4, White Sox 3

May 10, 2019 10:36 pm
 
Chicago Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia 2b 4 0 0 1 Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 0 0
J.Abreu dh 4 0 1 1 Smoak 1b 0 1 0 0
Y.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 3 1 1 0
W.Cstll c 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 3
Dlmnico lf 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 2 2 1 T.Hrnan lf 2 1 1 1
Tilson cf 4 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 0 0
Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 Jo.Dvis cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 28 4 5 4
Chicago 100 010 100—3
Toronto 310 000 00x—4

DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Moncada (9), J.Abreu (11), Tellez (5), Galvis (7). HR_Ti.Anderson (7), Grichuk (6), T.Hernandez (3). SB_Moncada 2 (4). S_Cordell (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Covey L,0-2 4 2-3 3 4 4 5 3
Osich 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Burr 1 1 0 0 1 2
Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 1
Pannone 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Gaviglio 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 3
Mayza H,6 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Tepera H,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Biagini W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Giles S,9-10 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Osich.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:08. A_20,402 (53,506).

