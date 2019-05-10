Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 4, White Sox 3

May 10, 2019 10:36 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .286
Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .286
Abreu dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .281
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Castillo c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .164
Delmonico lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Anderson ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .328
Tilson cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .353
Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Totals 32 3 6 3 2 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .328
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .146
Smoak 1b 0 1 0 0 4 0 .239
Tellez dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .245
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .248
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Hernandez lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .200
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 28 4 5 4 7 6
Chicago 100 010 100—3 6 0
Toronto 310 000 00x—4 5 0

LOB_Chicago 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Moncada (9), Abreu (11), Tellez (5), Galvis (7). HR_Anderson (7), off Gaviglio; Grichuk (6), off Covey; Hernandez (3), off Covey. RBIs_Garcia (12), Abreu (35), Anderson (21), Grichuk 3 (17), Hernandez (15). SB_Moncada 2 (4). S_Cordell.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Moncada, Castillo, Delmonico); Toronto 4 (Tellez, Grichuk 2, Davis). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Toronto 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Garcia. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Garcia, Alonso).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Covey, L, 0-2 4 2-3 3 4 4 5 3 83 5.91
Osich 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.00
Burr 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 4.91
Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 0.00
Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.93
Pannone 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 6.85
Gaviglio 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 44 1.95
Mayza, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 19 3.94
Tepera, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 5.00
Biagini, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.18
Giles, S, 9-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.56

Inherited runners-scored_Osich 1-0, Mayza 1-0, Biagini 1-0. WP_Osich.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:08. A_20,402 (53,506).

