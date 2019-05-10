Blue Jays 4, White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.281
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.164
|Delmonico lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|Tilson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Smoak 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.239
|Tellez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Hernandez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.200
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|7
|6
|Chicago
|100
|010
|100—3
|6
|0
|Toronto
|310
|000
|00x—4
|5
|0
LOB_Chicago 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Moncada (9), Abreu (11), Tellez (5), Galvis (7). HR_Anderson (7), off Gaviglio; Grichuk (6), off Covey; Hernandez (3), off Covey. RBIs_Garcia (12), Abreu (35), Anderson (21), Grichuk 3 (17), Hernandez (15). SB_Moncada 2 (4). S_Cordell.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Moncada, Castillo, Delmonico); Toronto 4 (Tellez, Grichuk 2, Davis). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Toronto 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Garcia. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Garcia, Alonso).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Covey, L, 0-2
|4
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|83
|5.91
|Osich
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.00
|Burr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.91
|Marshall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.93
|Pannone
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.85
|Gaviglio
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|44
|1.95
|Mayza, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.94
|Tepera, H, 2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|5.00
|Biagini, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.18
|Giles, S, 9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.56
Inherited runners-scored_Osich 1-0, Mayza 1-0, Biagini 1-0. WP_Osich.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:08. A_20,402 (53,506).
