Blue Jays 5, White Sox 2

|Toronto
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tilson rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Toronto
|001
|000
|022—5
|Chicago
|000
|100
|010—2
DP_Toronto 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Chicago 6. 2B_J.Abreu (12). 3B_Moncada (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (4), McKinney (3), D.Jansen (2). CS_Ti.Anderson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Thornton
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Hudson W,3-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza H,7
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Giles S,10-11
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chicago
|Lopez
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera L,1-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Fry
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
HBP_by Thornton (Moncada).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:06. A_18,605 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.