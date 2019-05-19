Blue Jays 5, White Sox 2

Toronto Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Sogard 2b 5 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf 4 0 2 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 1 2 2 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Abreu dh 4 0 1 2 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 4 0 0 0 McKnney lf 4 2 2 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 3 0 D.Jnsen c 4 1 2 2 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0 Jo.Dvis cf 4 1 1 0 Tilson rf 2 1 0 0 Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 32 2 7 2

Toronto 001 000 022—5 Chicago 000 100 010—2

DP_Toronto 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Chicago 6. 2B_J.Abreu (12). 3B_Moncada (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (4), McKinney (3), D.Jansen (2). CS_Ti.Anderson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Thornton 6 3 1 1 1 4 Hudson W,3-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Mayza H,7 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Giles S,10-11 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 Chicago Lopez 6 4 1 1 2 1 Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 1 Herrera L,1-3 1 3 2 2 0 0 Fry 1 2 2 2 0 2

HBP_by Thornton (Moncada).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:06. A_18,605 (40,615).

