Blue Jays 5, White Sox 2

May 19, 2019 5:29 pm
 
Toronto Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 5 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf 4 0 2 0
Grrr Jr 3b 4 1 2 2 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0
Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Abreu dh 4 0 1 2
Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 0 0
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 4 0 0 0
McKnney lf 4 2 2 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 3 0
D.Jnsen c 4 1 2 2 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0
Jo.Dvis cf 4 1 1 0 Tilson rf 2 1 0 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 32 2 7 2
Toronto 001 000 022—5
Chicago 000 100 010—2

DP_Toronto 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Chicago 6. 2B_J.Abreu (12). 3B_Moncada (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (4), McKinney (3), D.Jansen (2). CS_Ti.Anderson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton 6 3 1 1 1 4
Hudson W,3-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Mayza H,7 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Giles S,10-11 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Chicago
Lopez 6 4 1 1 2 1
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 1
Herrera L,1-3 1 3 2 2 0 0
Fry 1 2 2 2 0 2

HBP_by Thornton (Moncada).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:06. A_18,605 (40,615).

