Blue Jays 7, Giants 3

Toronto San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Sogard 2b 4 1 2 0 Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 2 3 4 Duggar rf 5 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 1 Sndoval 3b 3 1 1 2 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Galvis ss 5 1 1 1 Vogt c 4 0 0 0 McKnney lf 4 0 1 1 Pillar cf 3 1 1 0 Jo.Dvis cf 5 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Wllmson lf 3 0 2 1 Thrnton p 3 2 2 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Dan.Hds p 0 0 0 0 Beede p 1 0 0 0 T.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0 Mayza p 0 0 0 0 Austin ph 1 0 0 0 Biagini p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Giles p 0 0 0 0 Lngoria ph 1 0 0 0 Bergen p 0 0 0 0 Solano ph 1 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 33 3 5 3

Toronto 300 103 000—7 San Francisco 002 000 010—3

E_Pillar (3). DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Toronto 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Galvis (9), McKinney (9), Pillar (6), Williamson (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Sandoval (5). SB_Grichuk (1), Pillar (5). CS_McKinney (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Thornton W,1-4 5 2-3 3 2 2 5 7 Hudson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Mayza 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Biagini 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2 San Francisco Vincent L,0-2 1 4 3 3 0 0 Beede 2 1-3 4 1 1 3 5 Gott 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Moronta 2 2 3 3 0 0 Bergen 2 0 0 0 1 2 Holland 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_by Moronta (Sogard). WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.

Advertisement

T_3:02. A_31,230 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.