Blue Jays 7, Giants 3

May 15, 2019 1:04 am
 
< a min read
Toronto San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 4 1 2 0 Panik 2b 4 1 1 0
Grrr Jr 3b 4 2 3 4 Duggar rf 5 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 1 Sndoval 3b 3 1 1 2
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
Galvis ss 5 1 1 1 Vogt c 4 0 0 0
McKnney lf 4 0 1 1 Pillar cf 3 1 1 0
Jo.Dvis cf 5 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Wllmson lf 3 0 2 1
Thrnton p 3 2 2 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0
Dan.Hds p 0 0 0 0 Beede p 1 0 0 0
T.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0
Mayza p 0 0 0 0 Austin ph 1 0 0 0
Biagini p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Giles p 0 0 0 0 Lngoria ph 1 0 0 0
Bergen p 0 0 0 0
Solano ph 1 0 0 0
D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 33 3 5 3
Toronto 300 103 000—7
San Francisco 002 000 010—3

E_Pillar (3). DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Toronto 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Galvis (9), McKinney (9), Pillar (6), Williamson (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Sandoval (5). SB_Grichuk (1), Pillar (5). CS_McKinney (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton W,1-4 5 2-3 3 2 2 5 7
Hudson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Biagini 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Vincent L,0-2 1 4 3 3 0 0
Beede 2 1-3 4 1 1 3 5
Gott 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Moronta 2 2 3 3 0 0
Bergen 2 0 0 0 1 2
Holland 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_by Moronta (Sogard). WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:02. A_31,230 (41,915).

