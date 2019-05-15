Blue Jays 7, Giants 3

|Toronto
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Duggar rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sndoval 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wllmson lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Thrnton p
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Hds p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beede p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Biagini p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|Toronto
|300
|103
|000—7
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|010—3
E_Pillar (3). DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Toronto 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Galvis (9), McKinney (9), Pillar (6), Williamson (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Sandoval (5). SB_Grichuk (1), Pillar (5). CS_McKinney (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Thornton W,1-4
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|7
|Hudson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Biagini
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Vincent L,0-2
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Beede
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Gott
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta
|2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Bergen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_by Moronta (Sogard). WP_Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:02. A_31,230 (41,915).
