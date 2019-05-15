Listen Live Sports

...

Blue Jays 7, Giants 3

May 15, 2019 1:04 am
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .320
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 2 3 4 1 0 .235
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 1 2 0 .219
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .250
Galvis ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .274
McKinney lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .241
Davis cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .163
Thornton p 3 2 2 0 0 0 .667
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Mayza p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Biagini p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Giles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 10 7 6 8
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .240
Duggar rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Sandoval 3b 3 1 1 2 2 1 .284
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Pillar cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .215
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Williamson lf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .208
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Beede p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Totals 33 3 5 3 6 11
Toronto 300 103 000—7 10 0
San Francisco 002 000 010—3 5 1

a-struck out for Gott in the 4th. b-flied out for Moronta in the 6th. c-struck out for Hudson in the 7th. d-struck out for Bergen in the 8th.

E_Pillar (3). LOB_Toronto 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Galvis (9), McKinney (9), Pillar (6), Williamson (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), off Vincent; Guerrero Jr. (2), off Moronta; Sandoval (5), off Thornton. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 4 (5), Smoak (20), Galvis (15), McKinney (7), Sandoval 2 (13), Williamson (6). SB_Grichuk (1), Pillar (5). CS_McKinney (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Grichuk 2, Galvis 2, Davis); San Francisco 3 (Vogt, Longoria, Solano). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; San Francisco 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Davis.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Sandoval, Belt).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton, W, 1-4 5 2-3 3 2 2 5 7 102 4.81
Hudson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.66
Mayza 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.44
Biagini 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 14 3.38
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.47
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vincent, L, 0-2 1 4 3 3 0 0 31 3.24
Beede 2 1-3 4 1 1 3 5 61 13.50
Gott 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.25
Moronta 2 2 3 3 0 0 19 3.72
Bergen 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 4.50
Holland 1 0 0 0 2 1 25 6.56

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Gott 3-0. HBP_Moronta (Sogard). WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:02. A_31,230 (41,915).

