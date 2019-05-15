Blue Jays 7, Giants 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.235
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.219
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|McKinney lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Davis cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.163
|Thornton p
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Biagini p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Giles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|6
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Duggar rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.284
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Williamson lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.208
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Beede p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Longoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|6
|11
|Toronto
|300
|103
|000—7
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|010—3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Gott in the 4th. b-flied out for Moronta in the 6th. c-struck out for Hudson in the 7th. d-struck out for Bergen in the 8th.
E_Pillar (3). LOB_Toronto 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Galvis (9), McKinney (9), Pillar (6), Williamson (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), off Vincent; Guerrero Jr. (2), off Moronta; Sandoval (5), off Thornton. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 4 (5), Smoak (20), Galvis (15), McKinney (7), Sandoval 2 (13), Williamson (6). SB_Grichuk (1), Pillar (5). CS_McKinney (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Grichuk 2, Galvis 2, Davis); San Francisco 3 (Vogt, Longoria, Solano). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; San Francisco 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Davis.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Sandoval, Belt).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton, W, 1-4
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|7
|102
|4.81
|Hudson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.66
|Mayza
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.44
|Biagini
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|3.38
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.47
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vincent, L, 0-2
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|31
|3.24
|Beede
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|61
|13.50
|Gott
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.25
|Moronta
|2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|3.72
|Bergen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|4.50
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|6.56
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Gott 3-0. HBP_Moronta (Sogard). WP_Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:02. A_31,230 (41,915).
