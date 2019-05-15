Blue Jays 7, Giants 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .320 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 2 3 4 1 0 .235 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 1 2 0 .219 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .250 Galvis ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .274 McKinney lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .241 Davis cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .163 Thornton p 3 2 2 0 0 0 .667 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Mayza p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Biagini p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Giles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 7 10 7 6 8

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .240 Duggar rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Sandoval 3b 3 1 1 2 2 1 .284 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Pillar cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .215 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Williamson lf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .208 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Beede p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Totals 33 3 5 3 6 11

Toronto 300 103 000—7 10 0 San Francisco 002 000 010—3 5 1

a-struck out for Gott in the 4th. b-flied out for Moronta in the 6th. c-struck out for Hudson in the 7th. d-struck out for Bergen in the 8th.

E_Pillar (3). LOB_Toronto 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Galvis (9), McKinney (9), Pillar (6), Williamson (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), off Vincent; Guerrero Jr. (2), off Moronta; Sandoval (5), off Thornton. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 4 (5), Smoak (20), Galvis (15), McKinney (7), Sandoval 2 (13), Williamson (6). SB_Grichuk (1), Pillar (5). CS_McKinney (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Grichuk 2, Galvis 2, Davis); San Francisco 3 (Vogt, Longoria, Solano). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; San Francisco 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Davis.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Sandoval, Belt).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton, W, 1-4 5 2-3 3 2 2 5 7 102 4.81 Hudson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.66 Mayza 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.44 Biagini 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 14 3.38 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.47 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vincent, L, 0-2 1 4 3 3 0 0 31 3.24 Beede 2 1-3 4 1 1 3 5 61 13.50 Gott 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.25 Moronta 2 2 3 3 0 0 19 3.72 Bergen 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 4.50 Holland 1 0 0 0 2 1 25 6.56

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Gott 3-0. HBP_Moronta (Sogard). WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:02. A_31,230 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.