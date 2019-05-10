Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blue Jays place Buchholz on injured list with sore shoulder

May 10, 2019 6:17 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Clay Buchholz has been scratched from Friday’s start against the Chicago White Sox and placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sore shoulder. The move is retroactive to May 9.

Right-hander Daniel Hudson will open for Toronto against the White Sox.

Buchholz is 0-2 with a 6.57 ERA in five starts. He allowed a season-worst seven runs at Texas last Sunday. Buchholz signed a one-year contract with Toronto during spring training and made his first start April 13.

Also Friday, the Blue Jays selected right-hander Javy Guerra and outfielder Jonathan Davis from Triple-A Buffalo. To make room on the roster, outfielder Socrates Brito was designated for assignment. Acquired from San Diego on April 2, Brito hit .077 in 17 games, striking out 17 times in 39 at bats.

Left-hander Thomas Pannone, who was optioned to Buffalo on Thursday, was recalled after Buchholz’s injury.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

