Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues-Bruins Sum

May 29, 2019 11:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis 2 0 0 1—3
Boston 2 0 0 0—2

First Period_1, Boston, Coyle 7 (Pastrnak, DeBrusk), 4:44 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 2 (Bozak, Gunnarsson), 9:37. 3, Boston, Nordstrom 3 (Kuraly), 10:17. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 10 (Schwartz), 14:55.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, St. Louis, Gunnarsson 1 (Sundqvist, O’Reilly), 3:51.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-14-9-4_37. Boston 8-6-9_23.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 5.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 13-8 (23 shots-21 saves). Boston, Rask 13-6 (37-34).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:53.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.