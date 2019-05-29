Blues-Bruins Sum

St. Louis 2 0 0 1—3 Boston 2 0 0 0—2

First Period_1, Boston, Coyle 7 (Pastrnak, DeBrusk), 4:44 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 2 (Bozak, Gunnarsson), 9:37. 3, Boston, Nordstrom 3 (Kuraly), 10:17. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 10 (Schwartz), 14:55.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, St. Louis, Gunnarsson 1 (Sundqvist, O’Reilly), 3:51.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-14-9-4_37. Boston 8-6-9_23.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 5.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 13-8 (23 shots-21 saves). Boston, Rask 13-6 (37-34).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:53.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.