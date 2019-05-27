Blues-Bruins Sums

St. Louis 1 1 0—2 Boston 0 2 2—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, Schenn 3 (Schwartz, Bouwmeester), 7:23. Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (tripping), 3:37; Perron, STL, (tripping), 13:15; Thomas, STL, (hooking), 16:45.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 9 (Schenn), 1:00. 3, Boston, Clifton 2 (Nordstrom, Kuraly), 2:16. 4, Boston, McAvoy 2, 12:41 (pp). Penalties_Edmundson, STL, (high sticking), 5:25; Sundqvist, STL, (cross checking), 11:04.

Third Period_5, Boston, Kuraly 3 (Chara, Acciari), 5:21. 6, Boston, Marchand 8, 18:11. Penalties_Krejci, BOS, (illegal check to head), 6:55; Blais, STL, (interference), 13:28.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-3-9_20. Boston 8-18-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 5.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 12-8 (37 shots-34 saves). Boston, Rask 13-5 (20-18).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:34.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Pierre Racicot.

