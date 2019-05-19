Listen Live Sports

Blues-Sharks Sum

May 19, 2019 7:02 pm
 
St. Louis 1 2 2—5
San Jose 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, St. Louis, Sundqvist 4, 5:50.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Schwartz 10, 3:05. 3, St. Louis, Tarasenko 7, 6:53.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Schwartz 11 (Tarasenko, Perron), 2:19 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Schwartz 12 (Schenn, Tarasenko), 16:02.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 4-20-16_40. San Jose 11-6-4_21.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 8; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 11-7 (21 shots-21 saves). San Jose, Jones 10-8 (40-35).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:30.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

