Blues-Sharks Sums

St. Louis 1 1 1—3 San Jose 2 3 1—6

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 10 (Nyquist, Meier), 3:31. 2, St. Louis, Edmundson 1 (Schwartz, Tarasenko), 9:13. 3, San Jose, Pavelski 4 (Burns, E.Karlsson), 11:24 (pp). Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (interference), 9:36; Parayko, STL, (slashing), 10:33.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Labanc 4 (Thornton), 7:41. 5, St. Louis, O’Reilly 3 (Perron, Blais), 8:58. 6, San Jose, Meier 4 (Couture), 10:24. 7, San Jose, Meier 5 (Vlasic, Nyquist), 17:34. Penalties_Bozak, STL, (hooking), 2:57; M.Karlsson, SJ, (delay of game), 13:23.

Third Period_8, St. Louis, Bozak 3 (Dunn, Maroon), 13:01. 9, San Jose, Couture 11 (Kane, Pavelski), 17:39. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL, (roughing), 17:55; Goodrow, SJ, (roughing), 17:55; Sundqvist, STL, (roughing), 17:55; Dillon, SJ, (roughing), 17:55; Bortuzzo, STL, served by Maroon, (roughing), 17:55; Bortuzzo, STL, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:55; Goodrow, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:55.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-9-12_31. San Jose 9-11-5_25.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; San Jose 1 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 8-6 (24 shots-19 saves). San Jose, Jones 9-5 (31-28).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:37.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

