Blues-Sharks Sums

St. Louis 1 2 2—5 San Jose 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, St. Louis, Sundqvist 4, 5:50. Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (delay of game), 15:18.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Schwartz 10, 3:05. 3, St. Louis, Tarasenko 7, 6:53. Penalties_Burns, SJ, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 6:53; Donskoi, SJ, major (high sticking), 10:43; Bozak, STL, (hooking), 11:23.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Schwartz 11 (Tarasenko, Perron), 2:19 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Schwartz 12 (Schenn, Tarasenko), 16:02. Penalties_Goodrow, SJ, (roughing), 1:55; Haley, SJ, (interference), 1:55; Haley, SJ, served by Nyquist, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:13; Haley, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 7:13; Meier, SJ, (tripping), 8:35; Edmundson, STL, (slashing), 13:12; Kane, SJ, served by Nyquist, (interference), 17:13; Kane, SJ, served by Nyquist, (slashing), 17:13; Kane, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:13.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 4-20-16_40. San Jose 11-6-4_21.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 8; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 11-7 (21 shots-21 saves). San Jose, Jones 10-8 (40-35).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:30.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.