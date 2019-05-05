Blues-Stars Sum

St. Louis 1 1 2—4 Dallas 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 2 (Edmundson, Schwartz), 1:03. 2, Dallas, Seguin 4 (Zuccarello, Benn), 11:35 (pp).

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Perron 3 (Sundqvist, Barbashev), 15:24.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Schwartz 8 (Steen, Parayko), 7:37. 5, St. Louis, Blais 1 (O’Reilly), 8:10.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-4-11_25. Dallas 7-9-7_23.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 7-5 (23 shots-22 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 0-0 (5-5), Bishop 7-5 (20-16).

A_18,876 (18,532). T_2:30.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

